Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning carpet

7475 Countryside Grove - 12 - 24 MONTHS BUILT 2009 GROUP 2

Contemporary 2 story townhome. 2 bedroom each with a full bathroom. central air. 2 parking spaces. New interior paint, carpet (2019) Near Ftn / Ft. Carson HS



Application guidelines: 1. Your income needs to be three (3) times the amount of rent, 2. Any credit score less than 650 may be subject to additional deposits. 3. We will verify your rental history and income. Please visit our website at www.selectpropertyrentals.com or call 719-593-9990.



No Pets allowed !



LR - 16X17 DR 10X12 KIT 12X12 MB 11X16 Bd 2 10X12

D-8 HS Ftn Ft Carson

Directions: Jimmy Camp Road to Countryside Grove - complex is on West side of the road



(RLNE2326359)