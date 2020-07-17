All apartments in Fountain
7375 Countryside Grove

7375 Country Side Grv · No Longer Available
Location

7375 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO 80817

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
7375 Countryside Grove Available 07/15/20 Lovely Townhome in Fountain - Well kept two bedroom, two bath home in the Countryside Townhome community in Fountain, Colorado. Close to Ft. Carson; mountain views from rear of property. Two bedrooms, full bath and laundry on upper level. Main level features large living room with wood flooring, half bath and kitchen/breakfast nook with walkout to backyard. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Two dedicated parking spots in front of the unit. Central AC, all kitchen appliances, washer & dryer. Trash and exterior maintenance included in monthly rent. Tenants pay all other utilities. The train runs on other side of fence on backside of community.

For more information about this home or to schedule a showing, call us at (719) 249-0475.
Colorado Su Casa Realty LLC, Equal Housing Opportunity

ONE SMALL DOG ALLOWED WITH APPROVAL AND ADDITIONAL FEE
NO SMOKING....NO MARIJUANA

Please also visit coloradosucasa.com to view other available rental properties.

WHY LEASE YOUR NEXT HOME FROM US???
*Our homes are clean and pest free
*20+ years experience - ethical & friendly management team
*Tenant portal for online payments and maintenance requests
*Fast response to maintenance issues
*When you are ready to buy a home, we will help you
*Improve your credit score with Experian RentBureau

(RLNE4232808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7375 Countryside Grove have any available units?
7375 Countryside Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain, CO.
What amenities does 7375 Countryside Grove have?
Some of 7375 Countryside Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7375 Countryside Grove currently offering any rent specials?
7375 Countryside Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7375 Countryside Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 7375 Countryside Grove is pet friendly.
Does 7375 Countryside Grove offer parking?
Yes, 7375 Countryside Grove offers parking.
Does 7375 Countryside Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7375 Countryside Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7375 Countryside Grove have a pool?
No, 7375 Countryside Grove does not have a pool.
Does 7375 Countryside Grove have accessible units?
No, 7375 Countryside Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 7375 Countryside Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7375 Countryside Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 7375 Countryside Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7375 Countryside Grove has units with air conditioning.
