in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

7375 Countryside Grove Available 07/15/20 Lovely Townhome in Fountain - Well kept two bedroom, two bath home in the Countryside Townhome community in Fountain, Colorado. Close to Ft. Carson; mountain views from rear of property. Two bedrooms, full bath and laundry on upper level. Main level features large living room with wood flooring, half bath and kitchen/breakfast nook with walkout to backyard. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Two dedicated parking spots in front of the unit. Central AC, all kitchen appliances, washer & dryer. Trash and exterior maintenance included in monthly rent. Tenants pay all other utilities. The train runs on other side of fence on backside of community.



For more information about this home or to schedule a showing, call us at (719) 249-0475.

Colorado Su Casa Realty LLC, Equal Housing Opportunity



ONE SMALL DOG ALLOWED WITH APPROVAL AND ADDITIONAL FEE

NO SMOKING....NO MARIJUANA



Please also visit coloradosucasa.com to view other available rental properties.



WHY LEASE YOUR NEXT HOME FROM US???

*Our homes are clean and pest free

*20+ years experience - ethical & friendly management team

*Tenant portal for online payments and maintenance requests

*Fast response to maintenance issues

*When you are ready to buy a home, we will help you

*Improve your credit score with Experian RentBureau



