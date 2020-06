Amenities

10535 Country Park Point Available 07/01/20 10535 Country Park Point - Nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in quiet neighborhood near Ft. Carson-less than 10 min away. Built in 2005, this home is 1306 S.F. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each is set up as a master suite with private, attached bathrooms. Convenient upstairs laundry with washer and dryer provided. Ceiling fans throughout. Trash service is included in price and HOA maintains all landscaping on the property. Two parking spaces located directly in front of the property. Complex is situated adjacent to the backside of John Metcalf Park. Call or text Dan for additional info. 719-331-0411.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4057433)