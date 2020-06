Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining. The kitchen opens to the great room with the gas fireplace. There are three bedrooms with a loft on the second floor which can be used as an office. Spacious master suite with a HUGE walk-in closet. The main floor boasts kitchen, family room and laundry (with mud room and half bath). The high-vaulted ceilings add to this gorgeous home and make it perfect for entertaining!

The yard is beautifully landscaped with a sprinkler system and is fully fenced. Very near schools and shopping as well as the I25 corridor, you can't beat this home and it's location! Small dog or cat allowed with pet deposit.



Please contact Fox Property Management to schedule a showing! 720.583.4369



(RLNE3194035)