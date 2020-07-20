8485 Lipan Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't wait or you will miss this beautiful home with recent updates!! As you enter you will love the neutral colors and natural light. The family room has a nice open feel and opens into your eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets as well as a nicely sized pantry. Just outside you will love the private patio and fully fenced yard. Upstairs you will find the master suite with a very spacious closet and private bathroom. There are also two more bedrooms, another full bath and an open loft area upstairs. The basement is finished and holds plenty of space for a game room. There is also a full sized washer and dryer as well. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com