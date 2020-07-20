All apartments in Federal Heights
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:36 PM

8485 Lipan Ct

8485 Lipan Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8485 Lipan Ct, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't wait or you will miss this beautiful home with recent updates!! As you enter you will love the neutral colors and natural light. The family room has a nice open feel and opens into your eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets as well as a nicely sized pantry. Just outside you will love the private patio and fully fenced yard. Upstairs you will find the master suite with a very spacious closet and private bathroom. There are also two more bedrooms, another full bath and an open loft area upstairs. The basement is finished and holds plenty of space for a game room. There is also a full sized washer and dryer as well. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8485 Lipan Ct have any available units?
8485 Lipan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Heights, CO.
What amenities does 8485 Lipan Ct have?
Some of 8485 Lipan Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8485 Lipan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8485 Lipan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8485 Lipan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8485 Lipan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8485 Lipan Ct offer parking?
No, 8485 Lipan Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8485 Lipan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8485 Lipan Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8485 Lipan Ct have a pool?
No, 8485 Lipan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8485 Lipan Ct have accessible units?
No, 8485 Lipan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8485 Lipan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8485 Lipan Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8485 Lipan Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8485 Lipan Ct has units with air conditioning.
