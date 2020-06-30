All apartments in Federal Heights
2801 West 98th Drive

Location

2801 West 98th Drive, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
microwave
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1221781.

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Northborough Heights located on a large corner lot will welcome you with 1,858 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with a refrigerator, a microwave, a gas stove, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. The home is also wired for a security system (service not included). Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large covered back deck or fenced yard. Appreciate the extra storage space in the large storage shed. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and parks right down the street. Nearby are grocery stores and many dining options! Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and US-36.

Nearby schools include Hillcrest Elementary School, Silver Hills Middle School, and Northglenn High School.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

