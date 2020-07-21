All apartments in Federal Heights
Home
/
Federal Heights, CO
/
1761 Aspen Meadows Cir.
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1761 Aspen Meadows Cir.

1761 West Aspen Meadows Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1761 West Aspen Meadows Circle, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1761 Aspen Meadows Cir. Available 08/29/19 Modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex with 2 car garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Modern duplex with an open floor plan on the main level has stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Master suite. Spacious 2 car attached garage. Dog park and playground within the community grounds. The location is perfect with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and parks.

Water, Sewer, Trash Approximated will be included in rent for an additional $75/month

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4987466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

