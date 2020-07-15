/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairmount, CO
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lilac Estates
6004 Nile Cir
6004 Nile Circle, Fairmount, CO
DUE TO COVID, showings are Saturday only from 1 to 2 PM, or by appointment only at least 24 hours in advance. Thanks for your consideration! Luxury home with convenient location in Golden/Arvada.
Results within 1 mile of Fairmount
Last updated July 15
11 Units Available
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
Wyndhams
15316 West 66th Avenue #E
15316 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
15316 West 66th Avenue #E Available 05/13/20 Three bedroom townhome for rent with attached two car garage in Arvada at Hometown.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lilac Estates
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A
16285 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1543 sqft
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A Available 08/01/20 WOW!!! 3 bedroom Boyd Pond Townhome in Arvada - This newer 2013 townhome is located in Arvada off 64th and Quaker. Features wonderful upgrades. 3 bedrooms + 2 1/2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Fairmount
Last updated July 15
30 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Last updated July 15
11 Units Available
Applewood
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Last updated July 15
7 Units Available
Morse Park
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Last updated July 15
4 Units Available
Golden Proper
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Last updated July 15
11 Units Available
Union Square
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,563
1302 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Last updated July 15
11 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Last updated July 15
14 Units Available
Union Square
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Last updated July 15
36 Units Available
Union Square
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Last updated July 15
19 Units Available
Allendale Area
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15
69 Units Available
Eiber
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1167 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Last updated July 15
30 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Golden Proper
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1142 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
I-70 Corridor
8123 West 51st Place
8123 West 51st Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1485 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in a great complex that will welcome you with 1485 square feet of living space! This property includes gorgeous carpet throughout, granite countertops, huge open floor plan with three spacious bedrooms, two
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista Area
6319 Iris Way
6319 Iris Way, Arvada, CO
Expansive 5BD, 3BA Energy Certified, Arvada Home With Large Finished Basement And Back Yard! - Completely remodeled expansive corner unit tucked away in cozy Arvada Alta Vista area.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
I-70 Corridor
5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201
5192 Ammons Court, Arvada, CO
Massive 4BD, 2BA Arvada Condo With Dual Private Balconies And Vaulted Ceiling! - Live in a beautiful tucked away condo just on the edge of the charming city of Olde Town Arvada! Relax and get cozy with the built in fire place, or one of two, yes
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Foothills
12273 W Alameda Dr
12273 West Alameda Drive, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1736 sqft
Green Mountain Terrace, 3 BR 2.5 bath beautiful townhome available - High quality, modern and contemporary-built townhome, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths includes double sinks in the master bath and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Cameo Estates North
12425 W 86th Ave
12425 West 86th Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
Beautiful 4BD, 3BA Standley Lake Home with Mountain Views, Large Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Spacious, large home available directly next to Standley Lake with views of the mountain range.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Daniels
12955 W. 7th Pl.
12955 West 7th Place, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1422 sqft
12955 W. 7th Pl.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
2215 Reed Drive
2215 Reed Drive, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
This is a lower level unit that is remodeled and looking fanatic! Ready for you! Quality Affordable living Remodeled Basement Apartment.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Ashwood
1157 Wright St. - 1
1157 Wright Street, Applewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New
