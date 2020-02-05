All apartments in Fairmount
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

5037 Eldridge Street

5037 Eldridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

5037 Eldridge Street, Fairmount, CO 80403
Appleridge Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden - - Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden
- Mature trees shade the park-like front yard while the fenced in rear yard offers tons of room for ???
- New from the inside out ... completely gutted to the studs and remodeled since 2015
- New roof, new windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new HW and tile floors, new light fixtures, new doors and trim, new paint ... new, new, new!
- Open one-level living floor plan bathed in light with new picture/casement windows
- Executive kitchen with large island for entertaining, tons of new cabinets for plenty of storage, slab granite counters plus a built-in refrigerator, gas stove and stainless steel appliances
- Expansive living room with room a reading/study nook
- Two large bedrooms, one with its own private 3/4 bathroom with huge shower
- Additional flex room for use as a study or a formal dining room or ???
- Large mudroom off the secondary side entrance includes a full-size stackable front-loading washer/dryer
- Oversized one-car garage with tons of workshop/storage space plus tons of additional off-street parking
- Detached shed for those extra storage needs
- Large gazebo covers the flagstone patio
- Approved pets allowed with additional Pet Rent and additional Pet Deposit (subject to age/breed restrictions + vet checks)

RENTAL CONTRACT TERMS
* Available 02/01/2020
* Security Deposit = $2600
* Utilities paid by Tenant with Water/Sewer billed through Tenant Portal and Tenant responsible for Gas & Electric through Xcel
* Additional Pet Rent and Additional Pet Deposit based on approved pet type/quantity

* No smoking allowed on property (tobacco or marijuana)
* Drug and crime free addendum to be signed with Rental Contract

* Application Fee = $45 per adult applicant for processing application, background/credit check and verifying references/job and income history/rental history
* One-Time On-Boarding Fee = $125 per property for performing the pre- and post- walk-throughs

* Marketed and managed by: GO Real Estate Company Inc.

* Offered as an Equal Housing Opportunity Property

(RLNE5496829)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 Eldridge Street have any available units?
5037 Eldridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairmount, CO.
What amenities does 5037 Eldridge Street have?
Some of 5037 Eldridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 Eldridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
5037 Eldridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 Eldridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5037 Eldridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 5037 Eldridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 5037 Eldridge Street offers parking.
Does 5037 Eldridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5037 Eldridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 Eldridge Street have a pool?
No, 5037 Eldridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 5037 Eldridge Street have accessible units?
No, 5037 Eldridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 Eldridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5037 Eldridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5037 Eldridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5037 Eldridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.

