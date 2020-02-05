5037 Eldridge Street

Amenities
Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden
- Mature trees shade the park-like front yard while the fenced in rear yard offers tons of room for ???
- New from the inside out ... completely gutted to the studs and remodeled since 2015
- New roof, new windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new HW and tile floors, new light fixtures, new doors and trim, new paint ... new, new, new!
- Open one-level living floor plan bathed in light with new picture/casement windows
- Executive kitchen with large island for entertaining, tons of new cabinets for plenty of storage, slab granite counters plus a built-in refrigerator, gas stove and stainless steel appliances
- Expansive living room with room a reading/study nook
- Two large bedrooms, one with its own private 3/4 bathroom with huge shower
- Additional flex room for use as a study or a formal dining room or ???
- Large mudroom off the secondary side entrance includes a full-size stackable front-loading washer/dryer
- Oversized one-car garage with tons of workshop/storage space plus tons of additional off-street parking
- Detached shed for those extra storage needs
- Large gazebo covers the flagstone patio
- Approved pets allowed with additional Pet Rent and additional Pet Deposit (subject to age/breed restrictions + vet checks)
RENTAL CONTRACT TERMS
* Available 02/01/2020
* Security Deposit = $2600
* Utilities paid by Tenant with Water/Sewer billed through Tenant Portal and Tenant responsible for Gas & Electric through Xcel
* Additional Pet Rent and Additional Pet Deposit based on approved pet type/quantity
* No smoking allowed on property (tobacco or marijuana)
* Drug and crime free addendum to be signed with Rental Contract
* Application Fee = $45 per adult applicant for processing application, background/credit check and verifying references/job and income history/rental history
* One-Time On-Boarding Fee = $125 per property for performing the pre- and post- walk-throughs
* Marketed and managed by: GO Real Estate Company Inc.
* Offered as an Equal Housing Opportunity Property
