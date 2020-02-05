5037 Eldridge Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking garage

- Mature trees shade the park-like front yard while the fenced in rear yard offers tons of room for ???

- New from the inside out ... completely gutted to the studs and remodeled since 2015

- New roof, new windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new HW and tile floors, new light fixtures, new doors and trim, new paint ... new, new, new!

- Open one-level living floor plan bathed in light with new picture/casement windows

- Executive kitchen with large island for entertaining, tons of new cabinets for plenty of storage, slab granite counters plus a built-in refrigerator, gas stove and stainless steel appliances

- Expansive living room with room a reading/study nook

- Two large bedrooms, one with its own private 3/4 bathroom with huge shower

- Additional flex room for use as a study or a formal dining room or ???

- Large mudroom off the secondary side entrance includes a full-size stackable front-loading washer/dryer

- Oversized one-car garage with tons of workshop/storage space plus tons of additional off-street parking

- Detached shed for those extra storage needs

- Large gazebo covers the flagstone patio

- Approved pets allowed with additional Pet Rent and additional Pet Deposit (subject to age/breed restrictions + vet checks)



RENTAL CONTRACT TERMS

* Available 02/01/2020

* Security Deposit = $2600

* Utilities paid by Tenant with Water/Sewer billed through Tenant Portal and Tenant responsible for Gas & Electric through Xcel

* Additional Pet Rent and Additional Pet Deposit based on approved pet type/quantity



* No smoking allowed on property (tobacco or marijuana)

* Drug and crime free addendum to be signed with Rental Contract



* Application Fee = $45 per adult applicant for processing application, background/credit check and verifying references/job and income history/rental history

* One-Time On-Boarding Fee = $125 per property for performing the pre- and post- walk-throughs



* Marketed and managed by: GO Real Estate Company Inc.



* Offered as an Equal Housing Opportunity Property



(RLNE5496829)