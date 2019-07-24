15291 West 50th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 Bedroom Executive Home - This home features it all, beautiful hardwoods, granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, community parks and pool, location and so much more. With an open floor plan, you will enjoy the main floor living with a study, dining room, great room and a huge kitchen for the culinary expert in your family. The four upstairs bedrooms give each family member their own private retreat. The three car garage provides ample room for all your toys.



Conveniently located with quick access to I-70, you can get to Denver, Arvada, Golden and the mountains with ease.



Sorry, no pets. No students.



