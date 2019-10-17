493 Graham Circle

Amenities
This beautiful, 4 BR, 3 bath home in Canyon Creek backs to open space, and is well-appointed. It has a gourmet kitchen with an island, built in microwave, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Brand new paint, new carpet, new hardwood floor.
Huge walk in closet in entry with vaulted ceilings, and an oversize deck off the kitchen where you can watch the sun rise.
Upstairs laundry room with a window and upper cabinets, living room, and hardwood floor throughout. Two walk in closets in the master bedroom and a five-piece master bath. Mature trees, professional landscaping, and home office with built in desk, drawers, and shelving.
Boulder County. Easy access to DIA Airport, Denver, Fort Collins, and Boulder.
Trails and reservoir in walking distance.
Elementary: Red Hawk
Middle/Jr.: Erie
High School: Erie
School District: ST Vrain Dist RE 1J
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/493-graham-cir-erie-co-80516-usa/8f5ff50a-3eec-41a9-8245-5f1b9fa7a8a4
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5154299)