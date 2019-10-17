493 Graham Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This beautiful, 4 BR, 3 bath home in Canyon Creek backs to open space, and is well-appointed. It has a gourmet kitchen with an island, built in microwave, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Brand new paint, new carpet, new hardwood floor.



Huge walk in closet in entry with vaulted ceilings, and an oversize deck off the kitchen where you can watch the sun rise.



Upstairs laundry room with a window and upper cabinets, living room, and hardwood floor throughout. Two walk in closets in the master bedroom and a five-piece master bath. Mature trees, professional landscaping, and home office with built in desk, drawers, and shelving.



Boulder County. Easy access to DIA Airport, Denver, Fort Collins, and Boulder.



Trails and reservoir in walking distance.



Elementary: Red Hawk

Middle/Jr.: Erie

High School: Erie

School District: ST Vrain Dist RE 1J



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/493-graham-cir-erie-co-80516-usa/8f5ff50a-3eec-41a9-8245-5f1b9fa7a8a4



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5154299)