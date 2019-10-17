All apartments in Erie
493 Graham Circle
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

493 Graham Circle

493 Graham Circle · No Longer Available
Location

493 Graham Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This beautiful, 4 BR, 3 bath home in Canyon Creek backs to open space, and is well-appointed. It has a gourmet kitchen with an island, built in microwave, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Brand new paint, new carpet, new hardwood floor.

Huge walk in closet in entry with vaulted ceilings, and an oversize deck off the kitchen where you can watch the sun rise.

Upstairs laundry room with a window and upper cabinets, living room, and hardwood floor throughout. Two walk in closets in the master bedroom and a five-piece master bath. Mature trees, professional landscaping, and home office with built in desk, drawers, and shelving.

Boulder County. Easy access to DIA Airport, Denver, Fort Collins, and Boulder.

Trails and reservoir in walking distance.

Elementary: Red Hawk
Middle/Jr.: Erie
High School: Erie
School District: ST Vrain Dist RE 1J

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/493-graham-cir-erie-co-80516-usa/8f5ff50a-3eec-41a9-8245-5f1b9fa7a8a4

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5154299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

