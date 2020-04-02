All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:56 PM

2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102

2955 Blue Sky Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2955 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2955 Blue Sky Circle Erie, CO 80516 - 2955 Blue Sky Cir UNIT 102, Erie, CO is a condo home that contains 1,271 sq ft and was built in 2006. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home includes two bedrooms with walk in closets as well 2 full bathrooms. Nice patio seating area as well as a deep one car garage. This unit includes access to a pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25 and Hwy 7. Short term 4.5 month rental. PRICED TO RENT NOW!!!

An easy commute to either Boulder (20 min) or Downtown Denver (25 min). Unit includes large living room with gas fireplace & balcony access with outdoor closet for extra storage. Kitchen has wood floor, near new appliances and granite counters. Both full bathrooms have slate floors and granite countertops. Living here gives you access to the beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise room & hot tub. Forced air heating, central air conditioning. Water,
sewer, trash, HOA fees and snow removal included. St. Vrain Dist. RE 1J School District, Black Rock Elementary, Erie Middle/Jr High, Erie Senior High.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5640734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 have any available units?
2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 have?
Some of 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 offer parking?
Yes, 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 offers parking.
Does 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 have a pool?
Yes, 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 has a pool.
Does 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 have accessible units?
No, 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College