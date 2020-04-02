2955 Blue Sky Circle 6-102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

2955 Blue Sky Circle Erie, CO 80516 - 2955 Blue Sky Cir UNIT 102, Erie, CO is a condo home that contains 1,271 sq ft and was built in 2006. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home includes two bedrooms with walk in closets as well 2 full bathrooms. Nice patio seating area as well as a deep one car garage. This unit includes access to a pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25 and Hwy 7. Short term 4.5 month rental. PRICED TO RENT NOW!!!



An easy commute to either Boulder (20 min) or Downtown Denver (25 min). Unit includes large living room with gas fireplace & balcony access with outdoor closet for extra storage. Kitchen has wood floor, near new appliances and granite counters. Both full bathrooms have slate floors and granite countertops. Living here gives you access to the beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise room & hot tub. Forced air heating, central air conditioning. Water,

sewer, trash, HOA fees and snow removal included. St. Vrain Dist. RE 1J School District, Black Rock Elementary, Erie Middle/Jr High, Erie Senior High.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5640734)