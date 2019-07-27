All apartments in Erie
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

215 Jackson Drive

215 Jackson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

215 Jackson Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Creekside - Brand new modern three bedroom townhome in the upscale Creekside neighborhood. Contemporary high end kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances including a large counter depth refrigerator. High ceilings 9'+ on the lower level. Extra large 2-car garage with remote programming feature. All modern fixtures such as LED lighting, smart thermostats, doorbell and locks that are also remotely programmable. Bright, spacious master suite with large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer on upper level.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Jackson Drive have any available units?
215 Jackson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 215 Jackson Drive have?
Some of 215 Jackson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Jackson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Jackson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Jackson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 215 Jackson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 215 Jackson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 215 Jackson Drive offers parking.
Does 215 Jackson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Jackson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Jackson Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Jackson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Jackson Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Jackson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Jackson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Jackson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Jackson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Jackson Drive has units with air conditioning.
