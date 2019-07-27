215 Jackson Drive

Amenities
Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Creekside - Brand new modern three bedroom townhome in the upscale Creekside neighborhood. Contemporary high end kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances including a large counter depth refrigerator. High ceilings 9'+ on the lower level. Extra large 2-car garage with remote programming feature. All modern fixtures such as LED lighting, smart thermostats, doorbell and locks that are also remotely programmable. Bright, spacious master suite with large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer on upper level.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4921133)