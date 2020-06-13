Amenities

194 Starlight Circle Available 08/01/20 Sharp 4 bed/3 bath newly built home in Erie, Available May 1! - This home is very new! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and granite counter tops with a large island. The living room on the ground level is large and there is a second living space upstairs between the master bedroom and twin bedrooms. Master bedroom has a beautiful master bathroom with his/her sinks and modern shower design. The twin bedrooms share a full bathroom. One bedroom is on the ground level and can certainly be used as an office. The bathroom on the ground level is next to the bedroom and is another full bathroom.



Located in a new neighborhood, within walking distance to Erie High School and a new K-8 school. Close to the I-25 corridor and about 30 minutes drive to downtown Denver, about 20 minutes to downtown Boulder. Many miles of paved concrete walking/biking paths around. Beautiful mountain views. This location allows for a healthy balanced lifestyle including avenues for exercise and outdoors activities while still being close to it all.



In this modern home you can control the Air Conditioner/thermostat and garage door via cellphone (Android and iPhone)! The house also has a modern design central vacuum system.



Access to community pool!



Unfinished basement with ample storage space.



Pets are negotiable, with refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE3754149)