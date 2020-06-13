All apartments in Erie
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

194 Starlight Circle

194 Starlight Circle · No Longer Available
Location

194 Starlight Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
194 Starlight Circle Available 08/01/20 Sharp 4 bed/3 bath newly built home in Erie, Available May 1! - This home is very new! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and granite counter tops with a large island. The living room on the ground level is large and there is a second living space upstairs between the master bedroom and twin bedrooms. Master bedroom has a beautiful master bathroom with his/her sinks and modern shower design. The twin bedrooms share a full bathroom. One bedroom is on the ground level and can certainly be used as an office. The bathroom on the ground level is next to the bedroom and is another full bathroom.

Located in a new neighborhood, within walking distance to Erie High School and a new K-8 school. Close to the I-25 corridor and about 30 minutes drive to downtown Denver, about 20 minutes to downtown Boulder. Many miles of paved concrete walking/biking paths around. Beautiful mountain views. This location allows for a healthy balanced lifestyle including avenues for exercise and outdoors activities while still being close to it all.

In this modern home you can control the Air Conditioner/thermostat and garage door via cellphone (Android and iPhone)! The house also has a modern design central vacuum system.

Access to community pool!

Unfinished basement with ample storage space.

Pets are negotiable, with refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE3754149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Starlight Circle have any available units?
194 Starlight Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 194 Starlight Circle have?
Some of 194 Starlight Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Starlight Circle currently offering any rent specials?
194 Starlight Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Starlight Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 Starlight Circle is pet friendly.
Does 194 Starlight Circle offer parking?
Yes, 194 Starlight Circle offers parking.
Does 194 Starlight Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Starlight Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Starlight Circle have a pool?
Yes, 194 Starlight Circle has a pool.
Does 194 Starlight Circle have accessible units?
No, 194 Starlight Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Starlight Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Starlight Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Starlight Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 194 Starlight Circle has units with air conditioning.
