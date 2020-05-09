Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed garage

1377 German Court Erie, CO 80516 - 1377 German Ct, Erie, CO is a single family home that contains 2,580 sq ft and was built in 1999. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The spacious home has a 3 car garage allowing plenty of storage and sits right near a cul-de-sac and huge neighbor park. The main level includes a bedroom/office, living room, formal dining room and large family room as well as a kitchen with all appliances and granite counter tops. The second level boasts a huge loft which is great for the kids or an office as well as two guest rooms and a large master bedroom. Lots of storage space in basement. Backyard has a fenced yard. Call about dogs. No cats allowed.



