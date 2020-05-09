All apartments in Erie
1377 German Court
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1377 German Court

1377 German Court · No Longer Available
Location

1377 German Court, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1377 German Court Erie, CO 80516 - 1377 German Ct, Erie, CO is a single family home that contains 2,580 sq ft and was built in 1999. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The spacious home has a 3 car garage allowing plenty of storage and sits right near a cul-de-sac and huge neighbor park. The main level includes a bedroom/office, living room, formal dining room and large family room as well as a kitchen with all appliances and granite counter tops. The second level boasts a huge loft which is great for the kids or an office as well as two guest rooms and a large master bedroom. Lots of storage space in basement. Backyard has a fenced yard. Call about dogs. No cats allowed.

(RLNE4818776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

