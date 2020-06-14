Apartment List
/
CO
/
edgewater
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:01 PM

208 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewater renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1726 Depew Street
1726 Depew Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath townhouse west of Sloan's Lake - Available for 1 or 2 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse has hardwood floors throughout and Central AC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
6695 W 25TH LN
6695 West 25th Lane, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1685 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Edgewater - Property Id: 280638 Spacious home in Edgewater within walking distance to Sloan's Lake, the Edgewater Public Market, plenty of breweries and local restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
5450 W 25th Ave 5
5450 W 25th Ave, Edgewater, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Beautiful 1 Bd Apt, Locati - Property Id: 133023 Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with slab granite kitchen, new appliances, flooring, fixtures, on-floor laundry, A/C, and private off-street parking in an AMAZING location! Walk
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Molholm
6 Units Available
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,223
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1031 sqft
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:35am
Molholm
2 Units Available
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
678 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59266e60a5 ---- Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Villa Park
1 Unit Available
956 Xavier Unit B
956 Xavier St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private and Pet Friendly Home w/ Storage - This warm, inviting home on Xavier St comes with an open floor plan and a fenced yard. Other features include: - Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, opens to living room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4540 W. Hayward Pl
4540 West Hayward Place, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,580
2500 sqft
4540 W. Hayward Pl Available 07/06/20 Stunning 4BD, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2637 Quitman Street
2637 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1078 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Town-home at Sloans Lake! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Aaron- 502-807-4043 aaron.levitt@realatlas.com Walk to Sloan's Lake in minutes from this gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath town-home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
West Colfax
1 Unit Available
1357 Zenobia Street
1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1414 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3
5125 West 29th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1608 sqft
New luxury townhomes near Sloan's Lake WITH AMAZING ROOFTOP DECKS! - Newly Finished Luxury Townhome Featuring the Highest Level of International Modern Design * High Style & High Design * European Style Cabinetry * Gas Cooking * Quartz Countertops

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4720 W. 31st Ave.
4720 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1928 sqft
4720 W. 31st Ave. Available 07/11/20 Brick Bungalow with fenced yard and 1 car garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
3217 Raleigh St Unit A
3217 N Raleigh St, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,697
1763 sqft
3217 Raleigh St A - Property Id: 272891 This ranch style home is located only 1 Block the main street of Highland Square! Hardwoods throughout also has upgraded black kitchen appliances, with walkout patio space w/ party lights which is great for
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,480
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,420
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,450
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1128 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Downtown Denver
15 Units Available
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,454
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,642
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Downtown Denver
30 Units Available
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,390
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1321 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Jefferson Park
79 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Colfax
55 Units Available
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Edgewater, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewater renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Edgewater 1 BedroomsEdgewater 3 BedroomsEdgewater Apartments with BalconyEdgewater Apartments with Garage
Edgewater Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdgewater Apartments with ParkingEdgewater Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Edgewater Cheap PlacesEdgewater Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdgewater Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CO
Niwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College