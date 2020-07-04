2280 Marshall St

Amenities

Available 09/15/2020



10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options



HURRY, THIS GREAT HOME WILL NOT LAST !



This is a great 3br/2ba home. Has detached garage and parking spaces behind the home. Great yard for BBQ in the summer !! Has updated kitchen appliances which includes refrigerator, oven, stove and dishwasher. Includes great fireplace for those winter nights !! Has two large living rooms with huge windows to let in plenty of sunlight. Both bathrooms remodeled. This is a must see home!!! Washer/dryer stay !!!



Includes

Large yard

1 car Garage

Fireplace

Updated appliances

2 large living rooms

Washer/Dryer

Updated Bathrooms

Large Kitchen

1819 sq ft !!!!!!

Has large storage room off the back of the house, perfect for storing whatever you like !!!



Sorry, No Section 8



Pets: 1 dog accepted with qualified applicant and 350.00 refundable pet deposit. NO CATS.



In Edgewater, Close proximity to Downtown Denver, I25 & I70



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.