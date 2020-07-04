2280 Marshall St

All apartments in Edgewater
2280 Marshall Street · (303) 332-4529
Location

2280 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1819 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 09/15/2020

10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options

HURRY, THIS GREAT HOME WILL NOT LAST !

This is a great 3br/2ba home. Has detached garage and parking spaces behind the home. Great yard for BBQ in the summer !! Has updated kitchen appliances which includes refrigerator, oven, stove and dishwasher. Includes great fireplace for those winter nights !! Has two large living rooms with huge windows to let in plenty of sunlight. Both bathrooms remodeled. This is a must see home!!! Washer/dryer stay !!!

Includes
Large yard
1 car Garage
Fireplace
Updated appliances
2 large living rooms
Washer/Dryer
Updated Bathrooms
Large Kitchen
1819 sq ft !!!!!!
Has large storage room off the back of the house, perfect for storing whatever you like !!!

Sorry, No Section 8

Pets: 1 dog accepted with qualified applicant and 350.00 refundable pet deposit. NO CATS.

In Edgewater, Close proximity to Downtown Denver, I25 & I70

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

