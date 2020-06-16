7972 South Kittredge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Enjoy Nature Close to the City With Englewood Corporate Housing



Less than 25 miles from downtown Denver and nearby Aurora, CO, this Englewood corporate housing option is a hidden gem. Sitting prettily between Cottonwood and Dove Valley, it is easily one of the most popular areas in the Denver Metro region and puts you close to the major highways and even public transportation. The town, which is minutes from your front door is famous for its eclectic array of shops, restaurants and businesses, but is also a thriving arts scene, and home to a popular summer concert series.



This duplex townhome backs up to the Parker Jordan Open Space, meaning you are promised endless views, quick access to hiking and biking trails, and a sense of Colorados gorgeous natural beauty from almost every window.



You enjoy your own private driveway and garage along with a pretty little front garden entrance. You also have a picturesque backyard that gazes out to the open space. With flowering trees and a lot of privacy, the backyard may become one of your favorite spaces at the end of a day or with your coffee before heading out in the morning.



The interiors are as visually appealing as the views, though, and include an up to date kitchen with premium appliances and top of the line cabinetry. It opens to the dining room, with sliding doors to the garden. With an open floor plan, the dining room opens into the over-sized living room, with fireplace, entertainment system and lots of space to lounge. There is a master bedroom with a queen size bed, a guest room with a queen size bed as well as a bunk room and two and a half baths. There is even a TV and workout room! This Englewood corporate housing is also automated with Nest components for safety and security.



Less than 30 minutes to Denver and a world all its own in the Colorado countryside, this is a perfect choice.