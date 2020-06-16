All apartments in Dove Valley
7972 South Kittredge Way
7972 South Kittredge Way

7972 South Kittredge Way · No Longer Available
Location

7972 South Kittredge Way, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

garage
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Enjoy Nature Close to the City With Englewood Corporate Housing

Less than 25 miles from downtown Denver and nearby Aurora, CO, this Englewood corporate housing option is a hidden gem. Sitting prettily between Cottonwood and Dove Valley, it is easily one of the most popular areas in the Denver Metro region and puts you close to the major highways and even public transportation. The town, which is minutes from your front door is famous for its eclectic array of shops, restaurants and businesses, but is also a thriving arts scene, and home to a popular summer concert series.

This duplex townhome backs up to the Parker Jordan Open Space, meaning you are promised endless views, quick access to hiking and biking trails, and a sense of Colorados gorgeous natural beauty from almost every window.

You enjoy your own private driveway and garage along with a pretty little front garden entrance. You also have a picturesque backyard that gazes out to the open space. With flowering trees and a lot of privacy, the backyard may become one of your favorite spaces at the end of a day or with your coffee before heading out in the morning.

The interiors are as visually appealing as the views, though, and include an up to date kitchen with premium appliances and top of the line cabinetry. It opens to the dining room, with sliding doors to the garden. With an open floor plan, the dining room opens into the over-sized living room, with fireplace, entertainment system and lots of space to lounge. There is a master bedroom with a queen size bed, a guest room with a queen size bed as well as a bunk room and two and a half baths. There is even a TV and workout room! This Englewood corporate housing is also automated with Nest components for safety and security.

Less than 30 minutes to Denver and a world all its own in the Colorado countryside, this is a perfect choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7972 South Kittredge Way have any available units?
7972 South Kittredge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dove Valley, CO.
What amenities does 7972 South Kittredge Way have?
Some of 7972 South Kittredge Way's amenities include garage, gym, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7972 South Kittredge Way currently offering any rent specials?
7972 South Kittredge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7972 South Kittredge Way pet-friendly?
No, 7972 South Kittredge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dove Valley.
Does 7972 South Kittredge Way offer parking?
Yes, 7972 South Kittredge Way offers parking.
Does 7972 South Kittredge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7972 South Kittredge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7972 South Kittredge Way have a pool?
No, 7972 South Kittredge Way does not have a pool.
Does 7972 South Kittredge Way have accessible units?
No, 7972 South Kittredge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7972 South Kittredge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7972 South Kittredge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7972 South Kittredge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7972 South Kittredge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

