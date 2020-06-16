7759 S Joplin Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate Ranch House in Southcreek - Property Id: 206081



Available now is this ranch home that's been meticulously maintained with 4BR/3BA/2666SF in the Southcreek area of Englewood. The main floor features beautiful hardwood floors, LR with gas fireplace, kitchen with SS and Granite, dining area, Master Suite with WIC, two bedrooms, second full bathroom and laundry room with washer and dryer. The fully finished LL has a family room plus the fourth bedroom with WIC and en suite full bath. Additional features include central A/C, ceiling fans, water softener system, newly installed Radon mitigation system, attached two car garage, crawl space storage and a small fenced yard, maintained by the owner with sprinkler system and large concrete patio. Great location in the Cherry Creek School district with Red Hawk Ridge Elementary, Liberty Middle and Grandview High Schools assigned. Tenant pays all utilities plus the HOA fees ($85/month now) which covers snow and trash removal and the house is hard wired for data/ph/video network.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206081

Property Id 206081



(RLNE5473811)