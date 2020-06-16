All apartments in Dove Valley
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:24 AM

16675 East Phillips Place

16675 East Phillips Place
Location

16675 East Phillips Place, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Englewood will welcome you with 1,939 square feet of living space!

This property has an open layout which includes an open living room with a gas fireplace, large master suite and bath, and a beautifully remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counters, maple cabinets, and all appliances including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. The basement has a large recreation room and walk-up bar/storage, and has one of the bedrooms and full bath. The property has air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and a large, fenced in backyard with a sprinkler system and a patio for entertaining or relaxing! Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.

Travel is easy with access to S Parker Rd., E-470, and I-25. Close to Parker Jordan Centennial Open Space, Centennial Air Port, and Cherry Creek State Park! Shopping at Park Meadows Mall is only a short drive away!Within Cherry Creek School District!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16675 East Phillips Place have any available units?
16675 East Phillips Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dove Valley, CO.
What amenities does 16675 East Phillips Place have?
Some of 16675 East Phillips Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16675 East Phillips Place currently offering any rent specials?
16675 East Phillips Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16675 East Phillips Place pet-friendly?
No, 16675 East Phillips Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dove Valley.
Does 16675 East Phillips Place offer parking?
Yes, 16675 East Phillips Place offers parking.
Does 16675 East Phillips Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16675 East Phillips Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16675 East Phillips Place have a pool?
No, 16675 East Phillips Place does not have a pool.
Does 16675 East Phillips Place have accessible units?
No, 16675 East Phillips Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16675 East Phillips Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16675 East Phillips Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 16675 East Phillips Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16675 East Phillips Place has units with air conditioning.

