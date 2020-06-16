16675 East Phillips Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Englewood will welcome you with 1,939 square feet of living space!



This property has an open layout which includes an open living room with a gas fireplace, large master suite and bath, and a beautifully remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counters, maple cabinets, and all appliances including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. The basement has a large recreation room and walk-up bar/storage, and has one of the bedrooms and full bath. The property has air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and a large, fenced in backyard with a sprinkler system and a patio for entertaining or relaxing! Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.



Travel is easy with access to S Parker Rd., E-470, and I-25. Close to Parker Jordan Centennial Open Space, Centennial Air Port, and Cherry Creek State Park! Shopping at Park Meadows Mall is only a short drive away!Within Cherry Creek School District!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.