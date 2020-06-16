15778 E Broncos Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing modern living in CityScapes!

This south-facing home sits on a corner lot and has over $70, 000 in upgrades. Impressive spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cooktop gas range and hood, a large spacious island and pantry.

Large windows with lots of natural sunlight. Beautiful laminate hardwood floors throughout with the 2nd bedroom carpeted. 2 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master bath includes dual shower heads and two master closets.

Rooftop terrace includes a gas line for a grill-perfect for entertaining and relaxing with mountain views!! Great Cherry Creek Schools. Close to local parks, shopping, I25, E470, and DTC,.

This home will rent for $3,200 a month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5701973)