Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

7930 Idlewild St

7930 Idlewild Street · No Longer Available
Location

7930 Idlewild Street, Derby, CO 80022
Dupont

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom home close to Elementary School - Property Id: 253549

This ready to rent home is fresh and ready for occupancy. It has a nice eating space just off the kitchen, the floors and tile and hardsurface materials for easy cleaning. There is washer/dryer hookups, large fenced back yard, off street parking, close to elementary school.
This home is offered at $ 1800 month and same for deposit. Call 303-841-9265 to sert a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253549
Property Id 253549

(RLNE5673789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7930 Idlewild St have any available units?
7930 Idlewild St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Derby, CO.
What amenities does 7930 Idlewild St have?
Some of 7930 Idlewild St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7930 Idlewild St currently offering any rent specials?
7930 Idlewild St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 Idlewild St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7930 Idlewild St is pet friendly.
Does 7930 Idlewild St offer parking?
Yes, 7930 Idlewild St offers parking.
Does 7930 Idlewild St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7930 Idlewild St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 Idlewild St have a pool?
No, 7930 Idlewild St does not have a pool.
Does 7930 Idlewild St have accessible units?
No, 7930 Idlewild St does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 Idlewild St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7930 Idlewild St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7930 Idlewild St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7930 Idlewild St does not have units with air conditioning.

