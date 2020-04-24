7930 Idlewild St

Amenities
3 Bedroom home close to Elementary School - Property Id: 253549
This ready to rent home is fresh and ready for occupancy. It has a nice eating space just off the kitchen, the floors and tile and hardsurface materials for easy cleaning. There is washer/dryer hookups, large fenced back yard, off street parking, close to elementary school.
This home is offered at $ 1800 month and same for deposit. Call 303-841-9265 to sert a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253549
