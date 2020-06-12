/
3 bedroom apartments
166 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dakota Ridge, CO
Friendly Hills
1 Unit Available
11803 W Tufts Pl
11803 West Tufts Place, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1470 sqft
Gorgeous Home on Corner Lot in Morrison!! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance to Harriman Lake! This great 2 story home features large living room and kitchen, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and private bathroom, 2
West Belleview
1 Unit Available
10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B
10605 West Dumbarton Circle, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
2489 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 4BA Littleton Townhome with Finished Basement, Bonus Room, and 2Car Garage - This home features a spacious layout with high ceilings, plantation shutters allowing for tons of natural light, a 5-piece master bathroom, large closets, and
Foothill Green
1 Unit Available
11461 W Berry Ave
11461 West Berry Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO
Beautiful 5 bedroom,4 bath home in Littleton neighborhood available August 14th for a 12-month lease term. Upon entering the front door is the formal dining room and living room with hardwood floors.
Cambridge Commons
1 Unit Available
12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208
12208 West Dorado Place, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! SHOWINGS FOLLOWING ALL COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS.
Friendly Hills
1 Unit Available
4723 South Vivian Court
4723 South Vivian Court, Dakota Ridge, CO
Practically brand new! This lovely home has been completely remodeled with all the modern touches and nothing has been spared. New LVP flooring, all new cabinets, appliances and windows.
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
1 Unit Available
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/7/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/7/2020.
1 Unit Available
4997 S Coors Lane
4997 South Coors Lane, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2521 sqft
Available early July. Incredible opportunity for this home built in 2014 in Bear Creek Meadows. Must See the large living areas on the main level, including gourmet kitchen with double ovens.
Cambridge Commons
1 Unit Available
12304 W Cross Dr Unit 201
12304 West Cross Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1264 sqft
Foothills TownHome w/ Amenities--3Bed/2Bath-Brand New Floors- - Dont miss this recently remodeled 3bedroom/2bathroom townhome in Littleton.
Friendly Hills
1 Unit Available
11664 W. Saratoga Ave.
11664 West Saratoga Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1839 sqft
11664 W. Saratoga Ave. Available 05/01/20 Friendly Hills 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home - Wonderful home in the Friendly Hills neighborhood. Upper level features a bright open floor plan with 2 large bedrooms, dining area, living room and kitchen.
Verified
$
Stony Creek
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified
$
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified
Bear Creek
4 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Meadows
1 Unit Available
7168 S. Owens St
7168 South Owens Street, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7168 S. Owens St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Littleton Home in the Desirable Meadows Community - Beautiful home with 2133 sf of living space: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage.
Plains Sunset Ridge Thomes
1 Unit Available
11827 Elk Head Range Rd
11827 West Elk Head Range Road, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage.
Willow Springs
1 Unit Available
16022 Deer Ridge Drive
16022 Deer Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1790 sqft
Beautiful 2+1 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath, 2 story townhome in Willow Springs community. 6 panel doors and stained woodwork throughout home. Decks located off of Dining Room and Master Bedroom.
Verified
Union Square
15 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1302 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Verified
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Verified
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1450 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
Verified
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
37 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified
$
South Alameda
25 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified
Green Mountain
19 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,493
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Verified
$
Academy Park
18 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Verified
Leawood
19 Units Available
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
