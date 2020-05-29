6465 South Swadley Way

Amenities
***COMING SOON***
*Showings cannot be scheduled until after 5/26/2020. If that changes you will see that update on the website.
*Available move in date on or after 5/29/2020.
***Please understand many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.***
Rent - $2175
Deposit - $2175
Pets possible (see below)
NO smokers (firm)
Large Tri-level home with 2-car garage. 4 bedrooms (3 bedrooms on the upper floor with the 4th bedroom on the lower level off the family room), 3 baths. Unfinished basement. Many nice features: open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, a/c, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. Washer/Dryer hook-ups on the upper floor.
**Pets will be considered with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
Contact us to schedule a showing.