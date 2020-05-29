All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

6465 South Swadley Way

6465 South Swadley Way · No Longer Available
Location

6465 South Swadley Way, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Summit Ridge at West Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***COMING SOON***
*Showings cannot be scheduled until after 5/26/2020. If that changes you will see that update on the website.
*Available move in date on or after 5/29/2020.
***Please understand many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.***

Rent - $2175
Deposit - $2175
Pets possible (see below)
NO smokers (firm)

Large Tri-level home with 2-car garage. 4 bedrooms (3 bedrooms on the upper floor with the 4th bedroom on the lower level off the family room), 3 baths. Unfinished basement. Many nice features: open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, a/c, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. Washer/Dryer hook-ups on the upper floor.

**Pets will be considered with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6465 South Swadley Way have any available units?
6465 South Swadley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 6465 South Swadley Way have?
Some of 6465 South Swadley Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6465 South Swadley Way currently offering any rent specials?
6465 South Swadley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6465 South Swadley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6465 South Swadley Way is pet friendly.
Does 6465 South Swadley Way offer parking?
Yes, 6465 South Swadley Way offers parking.
Does 6465 South Swadley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6465 South Swadley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6465 South Swadley Way have a pool?
No, 6465 South Swadley Way does not have a pool.
Does 6465 South Swadley Way have accessible units?
No, 6465 South Swadley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6465 South Swadley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6465 South Swadley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6465 South Swadley Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6465 South Swadley Way has units with air conditioning.

