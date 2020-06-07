All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104

5667 South Urban Street · No Longer Available
Location

5667 South Urban Street, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Cambridge Commons

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
$300 off 1st 3 Months Rent! - Must have signed lease by June 14th to receive $300 off 1st 3 months rent.

Cats and small dogs ok 2 pet maximum.

No Smoking

Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath end unit condo located on ground level with additional Study/Bonus room and no stairs! New interior paint, carpet and flooring. The kitchen overlooks the main living area that features a gas fireplace with built-in shelves and slider leading to a covered patio. The bedrooms are separated by the main living area and both have full baths. The Master bedroom has two closets and one is a walk-in as well as it's own slider to the patio. There is assigned parking right outside the front door and plenty of guest parking. In unit stackable washer/dryer hookup. This is a great location with easy access to C470, shopping, restaurants, schools and the mountains! Residents also have access to the Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Pool.

The Important Things You Should Know

* Cats ok
* Dogs ok under 35lbs or smaller
* 2 pet maximum
*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities
Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.
* Refundable Security Deposit $1650
* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Rent is subject to change.

RESTRICTIONS

This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.

(RLNE5833984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 have any available units?
5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 have?
Some of 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 have accessible units?
Yes, 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 has accessible units.
Does 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.

