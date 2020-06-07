5667 S. Urban St. Unit 104

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking

$300 off 1st 3 Months Rent! - Must have signed lease by June 14th to receive $300 off 1st 3 months rent.



Cats and small dogs ok 2 pet maximum.



No Smoking



Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath end unit condo located on ground level with additional Study/Bonus room and no stairs! New interior paint, carpet and flooring. The kitchen overlooks the main living area that features a gas fireplace with built-in shelves and slider leading to a covered patio. The bedrooms are separated by the main living area and both have full baths. The Master bedroom has two closets and one is a walk-in as well as it's own slider to the patio. There is assigned parking right outside the front door and plenty of guest parking. In unit stackable washer/dryer hookup. This is a great location with easy access to C470, shopping, restaurants, schools and the mountains! Residents also have access to the Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Pool.



The Important Things You Should Know



* Cats ok

* Dogs ok under 35lbs or smaller

* 2 pet maximum

*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities

Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.

* Refundable Security Deposit $1650

* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Rent is subject to change.



RESTRICTIONS



This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.



