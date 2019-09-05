All apartments in Dakota Ridge
4698 South Fountain Circle

4698 South Fountain Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4698 South Fountain Circle, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Friendly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Charming home located on a large Cul-De-Sac lot. Newer Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Kenmore Elite with Double Oven Range and New Kitchen Counter Top. New Laminate flooring just installed. Wonderful covered patio and additional concrete patios in the huge back yard for entertaining and outdoor BBQs. Large basement offers many possibilities with ambient heat in the floor, finished bath and wood burning stove. Potential RV parking. Over 21000 SF lot. All of this located within close proximity to D'Evelyn School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4698 South Fountain Circle have any available units?
4698 South Fountain Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4698 South Fountain Circle have?
Some of 4698 South Fountain Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4698 South Fountain Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4698 South Fountain Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4698 South Fountain Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4698 South Fountain Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 4698 South Fountain Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4698 South Fountain Circle offers parking.
Does 4698 South Fountain Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4698 South Fountain Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4698 South Fountain Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4698 South Fountain Circle has a pool.
Does 4698 South Fountain Circle have accessible units?
No, 4698 South Fountain Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4698 South Fountain Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4698 South Fountain Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4698 South Fountain Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4698 South Fountain Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
