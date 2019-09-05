4698 South Fountain Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Charming home located on a large Cul-De-Sac lot. Newer Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Kenmore Elite with Double Oven Range and New Kitchen Counter Top. New Laminate flooring just installed. Wonderful covered patio and additional concrete patios in the huge back yard for entertaining and outdoor BBQs. Large basement offers many possibilities with ambient heat in the floor, finished bath and wood burning stove. Potential RV parking. Over 21000 SF lot. All of this located within close proximity to D'Evelyn School.