Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM

4535 S Van Gordon Way

4535 South Van Gordon Way · No Longer Available
Location

4535 South Van Gordon Way, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Friendly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Friendly Hills Bi-Level! Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac this home features: a large private yard w/ accent lighting, 468 composite deck, 10x16 Tuff shed, updated eat-in kitchen w/ accent lighting, formal dining, sprinkler system, cozy family room with fireplace, built-in book/video shelves and built-in beverage cooler, roof mounted evaporative cooler, ceiling fans/lights in the bedrooms, humidity sensor fan in the main bathroom, water piped to the exterior of the shed, 306 square foot patio, many possibilities for gardens or RV parking, close to parks, pool, Red Rocks, Foothills and Bear Creek State Park. This home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 S Van Gordon Way have any available units?
4535 S Van Gordon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4535 S Van Gordon Way have?
Some of 4535 S Van Gordon Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 S Van Gordon Way currently offering any rent specials?
4535 S Van Gordon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 S Van Gordon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4535 S Van Gordon Way is pet friendly.
Does 4535 S Van Gordon Way offer parking?
Yes, 4535 S Van Gordon Way offers parking.
Does 4535 S Van Gordon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4535 S Van Gordon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 S Van Gordon Way have a pool?
Yes, 4535 S Van Gordon Way has a pool.
Does 4535 S Van Gordon Way have accessible units?
No, 4535 S Van Gordon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 S Van Gordon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 S Van Gordon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4535 S Van Gordon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4535 S Van Gordon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
