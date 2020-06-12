4535 S Van Gordon Way

Amenities

Fantastic Friendly Hills Bi-Level! Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac this home features: a large private yard w/ accent lighting, 468 composite deck, 10x16 Tuff shed, updated eat-in kitchen w/ accent lighting, formal dining, sprinkler system, cozy family room with fireplace, built-in book/video shelves and built-in beverage cooler, roof mounted evaporative cooler, ceiling fans/lights in the bedrooms, humidity sensor fan in the main bathroom, water piped to the exterior of the shed, 306 square foot patio, many possibilities for gardens or RV parking, close to parks, pool, Red Rocks, Foothills and Bear Creek State Park. This home is a MUST SEE!