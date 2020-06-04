Amenities

4386 S. Vivian Way Available 08/14/20 Great 4 Bed 2 Bath Morrison Home Near Bear Creek Lake Park! Available August 14th!!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-7961, 4386-s-vivian-way@rent.dynasty.com



Available August 14th is this 1848 sq. ft. single family home located near W. Quincy Ave and S. Simms St., near Bear Creek Lake Park. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, family room, dining room, and a fenced deck and yard, 1 attached car garage this house is spacious and ready to be made into a home!



The kitchen is fully stocked with stainless steel appliances including a fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and electric range! Included in the master bath is a luxurious Whirlpool jetted tub for relaxing after a great hike in some nearby trails! A washer and dryer is also included with the home.



Rent is $2,300 per month and there is a minimum of $2,300 required for the security deposit. Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Sorry, no pets are accepted at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to leasing@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed!



