Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

4386 S. Vivian Way

4386 South Vivian Way · No Longer Available
Location

4386 South Vivian Way, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Friendly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4386 S. Vivian Way Available 08/14/20 Great 4 Bed 2 Bath Morrison Home Near Bear Creek Lake Park! Available August 14th!!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-7961, 4386-s-vivian-way@rent.dynasty.com

Available August 14th is this 1848 sq. ft. single family home located near W. Quincy Ave and S. Simms St., near Bear Creek Lake Park. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, family room, dining room, and a fenced deck and yard, 1 attached car garage this house is spacious and ready to be made into a home!

The kitchen is fully stocked with stainless steel appliances including a fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and electric range! Included in the master bath is a luxurious Whirlpool jetted tub for relaxing after a great hike in some nearby trails! A washer and dryer is also included with the home.

Rent is $2,300 per month and there is a minimum of $2,300 required for the security deposit. Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Sorry, no pets are accepted at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to leasing@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed!

(RLNE2398960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4386 S. Vivian Way have any available units?
4386 S. Vivian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4386 S. Vivian Way have?
Some of 4386 S. Vivian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4386 S. Vivian Way currently offering any rent specials?
4386 S. Vivian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4386 S. Vivian Way pet-friendly?
No, 4386 S. Vivian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 4386 S. Vivian Way offer parking?
Yes, 4386 S. Vivian Way offers parking.
Does 4386 S. Vivian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4386 S. Vivian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4386 S. Vivian Way have a pool?
Yes, 4386 S. Vivian Way has a pool.
Does 4386 S. Vivian Way have accessible units?
No, 4386 S. Vivian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4386 S. Vivian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4386 S. Vivian Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4386 S. Vivian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4386 S. Vivian Way does not have units with air conditioning.

