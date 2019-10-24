All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
4276 S. Eldridge St #202
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:12 PM

4276 S. Eldridge St #202

4276 South Eldridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

4276 South Eldridge Street, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Willowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Condo in Great Morrison Location! - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Convenient highway access to C-470 right off Quincy.
Walking distance from many trails outside your doorstep! Lovely location with convenient highway access!! Located near Quincy and C-470 in a nice, quiet community! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, Home Depot, several parks and lakes including Bear Creek Lake and Park. Quick drive away from Bear Creek Lake, Red Rocks National Park, and Historic Morrison.

1 reserved parking space available.

Water Sewer Trash, and Snow Removal, will be included in rent for an additional $90/mth.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5022138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

