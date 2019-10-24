4276 S. Eldridge St #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Condo in Great Morrison Location! - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



Convenient highway access to C-470 right off Quincy.

Walking distance from many trails outside your doorstep! Lovely location with convenient highway access!! Located near Quincy and C-470 in a nice, quiet community! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, Home Depot, several parks and lakes including Bear Creek Lake and Park. Quick drive away from Bear Creek Lake, Red Rocks National Park, and Historic Morrison.



1 reserved parking space available.



Water Sewer Trash, and Snow Removal, will be included in rent for an additional $90/mth.



Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



