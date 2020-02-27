Amenities

4216 South Eldridge Street #202 Available 03/01/20 Mountain Views 3 Bed Condo for Rent in Morrison! - Attractive 3 bed/2 bath spacious condo with tons of storage, a fireplace, and views of the mountains is available to rent March 1st!



Great layout, with a gorgeous kitchen with tons of storage. Enjoy beautiful mountain views and a full master suite. Plus it includes A/C, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio, and vaulted ceilings. Washer and dryer are included as well as a 1 car garage.



Lovely location with convenient highway access!! Located near Quincy and C-470 in a nice, quiet community! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, Home Depot, several parks and lakes including Bear Creek Lake and Park, schools, several highways including C-470, Hampden (285), I-70 and more!!!



Rent: $1750/month

Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and trash



Pets are negotiable.



To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321



For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495



(RLNE3368781)