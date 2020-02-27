All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

4216 South Eldridge Street #202

4216 South Eldridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

4216 South Eldridge Street, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Willowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4216 South Eldridge Street #202 Available 03/01/20 Mountain Views 3 Bed Condo for Rent in Morrison! - Attractive 3 bed/2 bath spacious condo with tons of storage, a fireplace, and views of the mountains is available to rent March 1st!

Great layout, with a gorgeous kitchen with tons of storage. Enjoy beautiful mountain views and a full master suite. Plus it includes A/C, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio, and vaulted ceilings. Washer and dryer are included as well as a 1 car garage.

Lovely location with convenient highway access!! Located near Quincy and C-470 in a nice, quiet community! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, Home Depot, several parks and lakes including Bear Creek Lake and Park, schools, several highways including C-470, Hampden (285), I-70 and more!!!

Rent: $1750/month
Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and trash

Pets are negotiable.

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3368781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 have any available units?
4216 South Eldridge Street #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 have?
Some of 4216 South Eldridge Street #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 currently offering any rent specials?
4216 South Eldridge Street #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 is pet friendly.
Does 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 offer parking?
Yes, 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 offers parking.
Does 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 have a pool?
No, 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 does not have a pool.
Does 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 have accessible units?
No, 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4216 South Eldridge Street #202 has units with air conditioning.
