12824 W Roanoke Place
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

12824 W Roanoke Place

12824 West Roanoke Place · No Longer Available
Location

12824 West Roanoke Place, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Willowbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Friendly Hills 3 Bedroom Home - Welcome To Friendly Hills And This 1,038 Sq Ft 3 Bedroom Home With Brand New A/C!! Designer Floors Throughout. Large Living Area That Opens To Dining Area & Kitchen. 3 Nice Sized Bedrooms With Large Windows. Light & Bright 3 Piece Bathroom. Laundry Room With Appliances. No HOA In This Community To Worry About!! Large Fenced Backyard. Home Does Not Have A Basement. Dog Friendly. Sorry, No Cats. No Section 8 Accepted. Great location, Close To Red Rocks, Weaver Hollow Park and Jefferson County Open Spaces & Trails.

Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company. Member, National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5019696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12824 W Roanoke Place have any available units?
12824 W Roanoke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
Is 12824 W Roanoke Place currently offering any rent specials?
12824 W Roanoke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12824 W Roanoke Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12824 W Roanoke Place is pet friendly.
Does 12824 W Roanoke Place offer parking?
No, 12824 W Roanoke Place does not offer parking.
Does 12824 W Roanoke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12824 W Roanoke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12824 W Roanoke Place have a pool?
No, 12824 W Roanoke Place does not have a pool.
Does 12824 W Roanoke Place have accessible units?
No, 12824 W Roanoke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12824 W Roanoke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12824 W Roanoke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12824 W Roanoke Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12824 W Roanoke Place has units with air conditioning.
