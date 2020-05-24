All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:28 AM

12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208

12208 West Dorado Place · (720) 505-4109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12208 West Dorado Place, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Cambridge Commons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
volleyball court
AVAILABLE NOW! SHOWINGS FOLLOWING ALL COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS.
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Full bath condo near the foothills in Littleton! PET FRIENDLY!!! Gorgeous kitchen with unique backsplash, stack-able washer and dryer included, gas fireplace, balcony, walk in master closet, pool, fitness center, volleyball court. All freshly painted, steam cleaned carpet, sanitized, fresh and ready for move-in! 1 assigned parking space and plenty of visitor parking.
~Pet friendly - max 2 dogs allowed with owner approval - combined weight not to exceed 50 lbs with additional non-refundable pet fee: $300 for first pet and $150 for second pet.
~Security deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in.
~12 month min lease.
~To be contacted for a showing, please go to the following link to fill out a pre-screening questionnaire. If you qualify you will be contacted in order of response receipt to schedule your showing.
Emily Erickson ~ Woodruff Real Estate and Property Management
~ SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/0MoajZfe9-w

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4F9meHzIaDgkqHmrGMKOgA48RIEXZkvxOU1pDLpWdSps10w/viewform?usp=sf_link

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

