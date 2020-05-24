12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking volleyball court

AVAILABLE NOW! SHOWINGS FOLLOWING ALL COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS.

Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Full bath condo near the foothills in Littleton! PET FRIENDLY!!! Gorgeous kitchen with unique backsplash, stack-able washer and dryer included, gas fireplace, balcony, walk in master closet, pool, fitness center, volleyball court. All freshly painted, steam cleaned carpet, sanitized, fresh and ready for move-in! 1 assigned parking space and plenty of visitor parking.

~Pet friendly - max 2 dogs allowed with owner approval - combined weight not to exceed 50 lbs with additional non-refundable pet fee: $300 for first pet and $150 for second pet.

~Security deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in.

~12 month min lease.

~To be contacted for a showing, please go to the following link to fill out a pre-screening questionnaire. If you qualify you will be contacted in order of response receipt to schedule your showing.

Emily Erickson ~ Woodruff Real Estate and Property Management

~ SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/0MoajZfe9-w



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4F9meHzIaDgkqHmrGMKOgA48RIEXZkvxOU1pDLpWdSps10w/viewform?usp=sf_link