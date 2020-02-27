All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 12043 W Cross Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
12043 W Cross Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:57 PM

12043 W Cross Drive

12043 West Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12043 West Cross Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Cambridge Commons

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the best neighborhoods in LIttleton. Amazing condo with updated interior and stainless-steel appliances. Main floor master with full bath, walk in closet and skylight. Spacious feel with vaulted ceiling to the second floor loft that is the 2nd bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Skylights in lots of natural light. Quiet area with many parks and bike paths nearby, as well as shopping. Sorry, no pets. Deposit equal to one-months rent. $55 per adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing online here: https://showmojo.com/l/4b34b12037

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12043 W Cross Drive have any available units?
12043 W Cross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
Is 12043 W Cross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12043 W Cross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12043 W Cross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12043 W Cross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 12043 W Cross Drive offer parking?
No, 12043 W Cross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12043 W Cross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12043 W Cross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12043 W Cross Drive have a pool?
No, 12043 W Cross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12043 W Cross Drive have accessible units?
No, 12043 W Cross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12043 W Cross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12043 W Cross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12043 W Cross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12043 W Cross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDakota Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with GymDakota Ridge Cheap Places
Dakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs