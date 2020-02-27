12043 W Cross Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE MARCH 1 - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the best neighborhoods in LIttleton. Amazing condo with updated interior and stainless-steel appliances. Main floor master with full bath, walk in closet and skylight. Spacious feel with vaulted ceiling to the second floor loft that is the 2nd bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Skylights in lots of natural light. Quiet area with many parks and bike paths nearby, as well as shopping. Sorry, no pets. Deposit equal to one-months rent. $55 per adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing online here: https://showmojo.com/l/4b34b12037