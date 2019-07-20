Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning media room

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

11305 W Crestline Dr Available 09/19/19 Amazing 4 Bedroom in Littleton - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for a 1 lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



More photos coming soon!



This beautiful home in Littleton has over 1900 sq feet of space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and finished basement. Great large fenced backyard and very close to walking paths in Blue Heron Park.



Conveniently located near Belleview and C-470 for quick access to Red Rocks Amphitheater, Chatfield Reservoir, and the Mountains! Don't miss out on this great home!



Water, sewer, stormwater and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



