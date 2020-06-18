All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B

10605 West Dumbarton Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10605 West Dumbarton Circle, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
West Belleview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
online portal
Spacious 3BD, 4BA Littleton Townhome with Finished Basement, Bonus Room, and 2Car Garage - This home features a spacious layout with high ceilings, plantation shutters allowing for tons of natural light, a 5-piece master bathroom, large closets, and a bonus office/den. Enjoy being near multiple shopping centers, as well as several parks and local walking and biking trails. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/Ey81tFinUh0

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable.
*Water, sewer and trash included
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3884443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B have any available units?
10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B have?
Some of 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B does offer parking.
Does 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B has a pool.
Does 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B have accessible units?
No, 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDakota Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with GymDakota Ridge Cheap Places
Dakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs