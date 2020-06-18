10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B

Amenities

Spacious 3BD, 4BA Littleton Townhome with Finished Basement, Bonus Room, and 2Car Garage - This home features a spacious layout with high ceilings, plantation shutters allowing for tons of natural light, a 5-piece master bathroom, large closets, and a bonus office/den. Enjoy being near multiple shopping centers, as well as several parks and local walking and biking trails. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



Youtube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/Ey81tFinUh0



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets negotiable.

*Water, sewer and trash included

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE3884443)