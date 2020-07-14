All apartments in Commerce City
Belle Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Belle Creek Apartments

9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110 · (720) 408-7825
Location

9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO 80640
Belle Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 331 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,476

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,467

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,467

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 353 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belle Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
Belle Creek Apartments is located in the heart of the Belle Creek neighborhood in Henderson, with shopping and convenience nearby. Enjoy the outdoors by taking a run along the Belle Creek Trail or walking through Town Square Park. Embrace community living by cultivating the Belle Creek Community Garden ran by the Belle Creek Family Center or joining in the monthly resident events. Hop onto nearby US-85 or I-25 to explore Denver and the surrounding suburbs for plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Take part in included amenities at the nearby Belle Creek Family Center such as the indoor basketball court and fitness center, BBQ with friends and family, take your furry friend to the dog park, visit the convenience store, or have fun at the playground located at Belle Creek Apartments. Live off the main path while enjoying the convenience of Belle Creek Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for 1, $100 for additional
limit: 2
rent: $40-$65
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot parking available. Contact the Leasing Office for more info on our parking policies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belle Creek Apartments have any available units?
Belle Creek Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,467 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Belle Creek Apartments have?
Some of Belle Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belle Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Belle Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belle Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Belle Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Belle Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Belle Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Belle Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belle Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belle Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Belle Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Belle Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Belle Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Belle Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belle Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Belle Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Belle Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
