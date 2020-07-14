Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport community garden dog park gym parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed accessible

Belle Creek Apartments is located in the heart of the Belle Creek neighborhood in Henderson, with shopping and convenience nearby. Enjoy the outdoors by taking a run along the Belle Creek Trail or walking through Town Square Park. Embrace community living by cultivating the Belle Creek Community Garden ran by the Belle Creek Family Center or joining in the monthly resident events. Hop onto nearby US-85 or I-25 to explore Denver and the surrounding suburbs for plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Take part in included amenities at the nearby Belle Creek Family Center such as the indoor basketball court and fitness center, BBQ with friends and family, take your furry friend to the dog park, visit the convenience store, or have fun at the playground located at Belle Creek Apartments. Live off the main path while enjoying the convenience of Belle Creek Apartments!