Commerce City, CO
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

9758 Laredo St Unit 4D

9758 Laredo Street · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9758 Laredo Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D · Avail. Jul 8

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D Available 07/08/20 Affordable 3BD, 3BA Commerce City Townhome with 2-car Garage, Near DIA - Delightful townhouse, located in one of Denver's most expanding neighborhoods. This home features a large two-car garage with additional street parking, washer/ dryer in unit, and easy access to parks and recreation. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $55 monthly fee for water, and sewer.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3451901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D have any available units?
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D has a unit available for $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D have?
Some of 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D currently offering any rent specials?
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D pet-friendly?
Yes, 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D is pet friendly.
Does 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D offer parking?
Yes, 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D does offer parking.
Does 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D have a pool?
No, 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D does not have a pool.
Does 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D have accessible units?
No, 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D does not have accessible units.
Does 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D has units with dishwashers.
Does 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D have units with air conditioning?
No, 9758 Laredo St Unit 4D does not have units with air conditioning.
