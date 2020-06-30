All apartments in Commerce City
30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County
30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County

30068 E 131st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

30068 E 131st Ave, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms Home that Sits on 2 acres of Land - Completely upgraded home on a huge lot! New windows, new paint, new flooring! Over 2 acres - open yard, tons of parking. Walk into an amazing open floor plan that brings you right into the family room/dining room. Tons of cabinet space in the kitchen. The main floor offers 3 good sized bedrooms. One full bathroom and one five piece bathroom designated to the master room. Head out to the back yard and enjoy the evenings with beautiful views. Truly tranquil. It has been completely updated. This home is ready for you to move in and enjoy!

~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Okay (upon Approval) fees apply!

Contact MPR: 303-444-RENT (7368)

(RLNE5597061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County have any available units?
30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
Is 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County currently offering any rent specials?
30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County pet-friendly?
Yes, 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County is pet friendly.
Does 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County offer parking?
Yes, 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County offers parking.
Does 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County have a pool?
No, 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County does not have a pool.
Does 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County have accessible units?
No, 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County does not have accessible units.
Does 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County have units with dishwashers?
No, 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County have units with air conditioning?
No, 30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County does not have units with air conditioning.

