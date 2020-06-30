30068 East 131st Avenue Adams County

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms Home that Sits on 2 acres of Land - Completely upgraded home on a huge lot! New windows, new paint, new flooring! Over 2 acres - open yard, tons of parking. Walk into an amazing open floor plan that brings you right into the family room/dining room. Tons of cabinet space in the kitchen. The main floor offers 3 good sized bedrooms. One full bathroom and one five piece bathroom designated to the master room. Head out to the back yard and enjoy the evenings with beautiful views. Truly tranquil. It has been completely updated. This home is ready for you to move in and enjoy!



~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Okay (upon Approval) fees apply!



Contact MPR: 303-444-RENT (7368)



