Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

17933 E 104th Pl Unit B

17933 E 104th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

17933 E 104th Pl, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
AVAIL 01/15/2020

6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Charming and Modern Town Home close to Reunion Park in Commerce City! Tons of Space and Gorgeous View!

Details:
3BR/3BA
1,710 Square Feet
2 Car Attached Garage
Spacious Living Room
Modern Wood Blinds
Cozy Fireplace in Living Room
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
Access to Reunion Community Amenities
Island in Kitchen. Great for Entertaining!
Updated Tile Counters
Tons of Cabinet Space
MASSIVE Pantry
Walk-in Closets
Over Sized Garden Tub in Master Bathroom
Built-in Bench in Shower
Access to Pool and Gym Amenities through HOA

Nearby to Reunion Coffee House, Reunion HOA Pool and Slide, King Soopers and King Soopers Fuel Center, Starbucks, Walgreens, First Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Snap Fitness, Zen Waxing Studio and Spa, with easy access to E-470, minutes to I-76, and only 10 minutes to Denver International Airport.

PET FRIENDLY With Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (Small Pets Only)

Resident Utilities: Trash, Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.

$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B have any available units?
17933 E 104th Pl Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B have?
Some of 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
17933 E 104th Pl Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B offers parking.
Does 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B has a pool.
Does 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B have accessible units?
No, 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 17933 E 104th Pl Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
