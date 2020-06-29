All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

17926 E 104th Way D

17926 East 104th Way · No Longer Available
Location

17926 East 104th Way, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Modern Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 197738

Spacious 3 bedroom modern townhouse AVAILABLE NOW!
Just 10 minutes from the airport and 20 minutes from downtown.
Walking distance to the new Reunion Coffee House.
2.5 bathrooms, cozy upstairs loft and all appliances included.
Main floor has hardwood floors throughout.
Large master suite with walk in closet.
Private 2 car attached garage
Front fenced in patio.
First month's rent required up front in addition to deposit.
Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.
Rent includes water, trash and access to the Reunion Rec Center/pools.
Credit check and background check required.
Must have a credit score above 700. Income verification required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197738
Property Id 197738

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17926 E 104th Way D have any available units?
17926 E 104th Way D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 17926 E 104th Way D have?
Some of 17926 E 104th Way D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17926 E 104th Way D currently offering any rent specials?
17926 E 104th Way D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17926 E 104th Way D pet-friendly?
No, 17926 E 104th Way D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 17926 E 104th Way D offer parking?
Yes, 17926 E 104th Way D offers parking.
Does 17926 E 104th Way D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17926 E 104th Way D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17926 E 104th Way D have a pool?
Yes, 17926 E 104th Way D has a pool.
Does 17926 E 104th Way D have accessible units?
No, 17926 E 104th Way D does not have accessible units.
Does 17926 E 104th Way D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17926 E 104th Way D has units with dishwashers.
Does 17926 E 104th Way D have units with air conditioning?
No, 17926 E 104th Way D does not have units with air conditioning.
