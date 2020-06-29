17926 E 104th Way D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Modern Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 197738



Spacious 3 bedroom modern townhouse AVAILABLE NOW!

Just 10 minutes from the airport and 20 minutes from downtown.

Walking distance to the new Reunion Coffee House.

2.5 bathrooms, cozy upstairs loft and all appliances included.

Main floor has hardwood floors throughout.

Large master suite with walk in closet.

Private 2 car attached garage

Front fenced in patio.

First month's rent required up front in addition to deposit.

Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.

Rent includes water, trash and access to the Reunion Rec Center/pools.

Credit check and background check required.

Must have a credit score above 700. Income verification required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197738

Property Id 197738



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5444855)