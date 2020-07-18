All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

17092 East 110th Place

17092 East 110th Avenue · (720) 787-9095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17092 East 110th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 5

$2,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Please view 3D virtual tour available: http://tours.orchestratedlight.com/1565966?a=1
https://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/1565966?a=1#!/ but contact Level Up Property Management with questions stephanie@leveluprent.com / 720-797-9095
This home 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Reunion home is Richmond's popular Hemingway and boasts modern farmhouse flair & is the perfect place to call home! Enter your main floor to open concept with beautiful hardwood flooring & 9 foot ceilings make it light and bright, designer kitchen with light grey cabinets with gold hardware, beautiful white subway tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances and oversized island make it the perfect place for entertaining, opens to dining area with lots of large windows as well as family room with fireplace perfect for relaxing, you will also find a private office with beautiful french doors at the front entrance and mud room conveniently located off the 3 car garage . Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms & bonus loft perfect for additional entertaining or playroom, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Your spacious master retreat comes complete with private master bathroom with updated double sinks and large shower and walk in closet offers built ins for ample storage. Outside experience the perfect private backyard escape great for entertaining! This home is just steps from Reunion Elementary, and walking distance from Reunion Park which includes the pool & slide, coffee house, walking trails, and concessions building. This is the perfect place to call home in the ever expanding Reunion community! Pet negotiable (under 40lbs) with $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25 a month pet rent. Contact Level Up Property Management 720-787-9095, stephanie@leveluprent.com. Unit will be available about September 5th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17092 East 110th Place have any available units?
17092 East 110th Place has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17092 East 110th Place have?
Some of 17092 East 110th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17092 East 110th Place currently offering any rent specials?
17092 East 110th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17092 East 110th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17092 East 110th Place is pet friendly.
Does 17092 East 110th Place offer parking?
Yes, 17092 East 110th Place offers parking.
Does 17092 East 110th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17092 East 110th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17092 East 110th Place have a pool?
Yes, 17092 East 110th Place has a pool.
Does 17092 East 110th Place have accessible units?
No, 17092 East 110th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17092 East 110th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17092 East 110th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 17092 East 110th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17092 East 110th Place has units with air conditioning.
