17092 East 110th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Please view 3D virtual tour available: http://tours.orchestratedlight.com/1565966?a=1

https://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/1565966?a=1#!/ but contact Level Up Property Management with questions stephanie@leveluprent.com / 720-797-9095

This home 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Reunion home is Richmond's popular Hemingway and boasts modern farmhouse flair & is the perfect place to call home! Enter your main floor to open concept with beautiful hardwood flooring & 9 foot ceilings make it light and bright, designer kitchen with light grey cabinets with gold hardware, beautiful white subway tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances and oversized island make it the perfect place for entertaining, opens to dining area with lots of large windows as well as family room with fireplace perfect for relaxing, you will also find a private office with beautiful french doors at the front entrance and mud room conveniently located off the 3 car garage . Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms & bonus loft perfect for additional entertaining or playroom, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Your spacious master retreat comes complete with private master bathroom with updated double sinks and large shower and walk in closet offers built ins for ample storage. Outside experience the perfect private backyard escape great for entertaining! This home is just steps from Reunion Elementary, and walking distance from Reunion Park which includes the pool & slide, coffee house, walking trails, and concessions building. This is the perfect place to call home in the ever expanding Reunion community! Pet negotiable (under 40lbs) with $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25 a month pet rent. Contact Level Up Property Management 720-787-9095, stephanie@leveluprent.com. Unit will be available about September 5th.