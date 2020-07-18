15612 E 96th Way 33-D

Amenities
Fronterra Village 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic two story townhome in Fronterra Village with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and detached 2-car garage. The main level features an open kitchen with eating nook, a spaciously combined family and dining room, and a half bath for guests. Off the kitchen is a fully fenced in patio area! Both bedrooms are upstairs with their own attached bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom offers its own bathroom and large walk-in closet! EZ Access to the I-76 and E-470! Sorry no Section 8 or housing vouchers accepted.
Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.
Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score - all applicants
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval
This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5902762)