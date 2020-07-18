15612 E 96th Way 33-D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Fronterra Village 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic two story townhome in Fronterra Village with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and detached 2-car garage. The main level features an open kitchen with eating nook, a spaciously combined family and dining room, and a half bath for guests. Off the kitchen is a fully fenced in patio area! Both bedrooms are upstairs with their own attached bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom offers its own bathroom and large walk-in closet! EZ Access to the I-76 and E-470! Sorry no Section 8 or housing vouchers accepted.



Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score - all applicants

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Cats Allowed



