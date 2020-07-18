All apartments in Commerce City
15612 E 96th Way 33-D

15612 East 96th Way · (720) 709-1143
Location

15612 East 96th Way, Commerce City, CO 80022

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15612 E 96th Way 33-D · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fronterra Village 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic two story townhome in Fronterra Village with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and detached 2-car garage. The main level features an open kitchen with eating nook, a spaciously combined family and dining room, and a half bath for guests. Off the kitchen is a fully fenced in patio area! Both bedrooms are upstairs with their own attached bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom offers its own bathroom and large walk-in closet! EZ Access to the I-76 and E-470! Sorry no Section 8 or housing vouchers accepted.

Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score - all applicants
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval
This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15612 E 96th Way 33-D have any available units?
15612 E 96th Way 33-D has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15612 E 96th Way 33-D have?
Some of 15612 E 96th Way 33-D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15612 E 96th Way 33-D currently offering any rent specials?
15612 E 96th Way 33-D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15612 E 96th Way 33-D pet-friendly?
Yes, 15612 E 96th Way 33-D is pet friendly.
Does 15612 E 96th Way 33-D offer parking?
Yes, 15612 E 96th Way 33-D offers parking.
Does 15612 E 96th Way 33-D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15612 E 96th Way 33-D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15612 E 96th Way 33-D have a pool?
No, 15612 E 96th Way 33-D does not have a pool.
Does 15612 E 96th Way 33-D have accessible units?
No, 15612 E 96th Way 33-D does not have accessible units.
Does 15612 E 96th Way 33-D have units with dishwashers?
No, 15612 E 96th Way 33-D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15612 E 96th Way 33-D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15612 E 96th Way 33-D has units with air conditioning.
