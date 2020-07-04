15388 E. 99th Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 5 Bed Home in Commerce City!!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*

This spacious, 5 Bed property is ready to call home!! Updated stainless steel appliances in kitchen with breakfast nook opening up to light and bright living room with built in fireplace!! Additional den/flex space on main level also offers for cozy living. Go upstairs to the 3 bedrooms and Master Suite with additional loft space, too. Both baths upstairs are updated and fresh! New Paint throughout upper level as well. Finished Basement allows for even more living space and another bedroom and bathroom! Attached 2 Car Garage and Big Backyard for all the outdoor activities! Easy Commute to DIA, Downtown or Tech Center!!! Public transportation and shopping just a short walk away!!



For More Information, Call (720) 357-6655 or Visit www.RentGoWalters.com!!!!



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE5692661)