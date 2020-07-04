All apartments in Commerce City
15388 E. 99th Way
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

15388 E. 99th Way

15388 East 99th Way · No Longer Available
Location

15388 East 99th Way, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 5 Bed Home in Commerce City!!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*
This spacious, 5 Bed property is ready to call home!! Updated stainless steel appliances in kitchen with breakfast nook opening up to light and bright living room with built in fireplace!! Additional den/flex space on main level also offers for cozy living. Go upstairs to the 3 bedrooms and Master Suite with additional loft space, too. Both baths upstairs are updated and fresh! New Paint throughout upper level as well. Finished Basement allows for even more living space and another bedroom and bathroom! Attached 2 Car Garage and Big Backyard for all the outdoor activities! Easy Commute to DIA, Downtown or Tech Center!!! Public transportation and shopping just a short walk away!!

For More Information, Call (720) 357-6655 or Visit www.RentGoWalters.com!!!!

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5692661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15388 E. 99th Way have any available units?
15388 E. 99th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 15388 E. 99th Way have?
Some of 15388 E. 99th Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15388 E. 99th Way currently offering any rent specials?
15388 E. 99th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15388 E. 99th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15388 E. 99th Way is pet friendly.
Does 15388 E. 99th Way offer parking?
Yes, 15388 E. 99th Way offers parking.
Does 15388 E. 99th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15388 E. 99th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15388 E. 99th Way have a pool?
No, 15388 E. 99th Way does not have a pool.
Does 15388 E. 99th Way have accessible units?
No, 15388 E. 99th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15388 E. 99th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15388 E. 99th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15388 E. 99th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15388 E. 99th Way does not have units with air conditioning.

