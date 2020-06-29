All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 14951 E 117th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
14951 E 117th Ave
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

14951 E 117th Ave

14951 East 117th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

14951 East 117th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80603
Buffalo Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 1,854 square foot Richmond-built Two-Story Home in the Villages at Buffalo Run community! Located one block from Stampede Park, this south-facing home provides an abundance of natural light and features brand new engineered hardwood flooring throughout, soaring ceilings & two-sided fireplace in the living & family rooms. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances and eat-in space. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master suite with private en suite bath w/double sinks, deep soaking tub & walk-in closet plus two additional bedrooms, full bath & huge loft area for crafting, play/rec area or relaxing. Landscaping features large shade trees w/ covered front and back patios - perfect for extending your outdoor living spaces and entertaining year-round. Oversized 2-car garage with extra storage racks + exterior access to the backyard. The Buffalo Run community features a golf course, easy access to 120th Ave, Hwy 76, E470, DIA, Tower Rd and 20 minutes to Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14951 E 117th Ave have any available units?
14951 E 117th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 14951 E 117th Ave have?
Some of 14951 E 117th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14951 E 117th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14951 E 117th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14951 E 117th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14951 E 117th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14951 E 117th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14951 E 117th Ave offers parking.
Does 14951 E 117th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14951 E 117th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14951 E 117th Ave have a pool?
No, 14951 E 117th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14951 E 117th Ave have accessible units?
No, 14951 E 117th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14951 E 117th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14951 E 117th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14951 E 117th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14951 E 117th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College