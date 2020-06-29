14951 E 117th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 1,854 square foot Richmond-built Two-Story Home in the Villages at Buffalo Run community! Located one block from Stampede Park, this south-facing home provides an abundance of natural light and features brand new engineered hardwood flooring throughout, soaring ceilings & two-sided fireplace in the living & family rooms. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances and eat-in space. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master suite with private en suite bath w/double sinks, deep soaking tub & walk-in closet plus two additional bedrooms, full bath & huge loft area for crafting, play/rec area or relaxing. Landscaping features large shade trees w/ covered front and back patios - perfect for extending your outdoor living spaces and entertaining year-round. Oversized 2-car garage with extra storage racks + exterior access to the backyard. The Buffalo Run community features a golf course, easy access to 120th Ave, Hwy 76, E470, DIA, Tower Rd and 20 minutes to Denver.