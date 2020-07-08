14700 East 104th Avenue

Amenities
Watch tour available on our website!
Available now
Rent - $1,695
Deposit - $1,695
12-month lease
2 assigned parking spaces (257 & 259)
Dog(s) possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. (no cats)
No smokers
Large 2-story townhome - 3 bedrooms (upstairs) and 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with attached master bath (dual sinks)! All appliances stay including full-size washer and dryer. Main floor living room/dining room, 1/2 bath and kitchen. Central a/c, gas fireplace, enclosed patio.
Contact us to schedule a showing.