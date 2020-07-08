All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 14700 East 104th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
14700 East 104th Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:54 PM

14700 East 104th Avenue

14700 East 104th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

14700 East 104th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Watch tour available on our website!
Available now
Rent - $1,695
Deposit - $1,695
12-month lease
2 assigned parking spaces (257 & 259)
Dog(s) possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. (no cats)
No smokers

Large 2-story townhome - 3 bedrooms (upstairs) and 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with attached master bath (dual sinks)! All appliances stay including full-size washer and dryer. Main floor living room/dining room, 1/2 bath and kitchen. Central a/c, gas fireplace, enclosed patio.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14700 East 104th Avenue have any available units?
14700 East 104th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 14700 East 104th Avenue have?
Some of 14700 East 104th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14700 East 104th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14700 East 104th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14700 East 104th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14700 East 104th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14700 East 104th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14700 East 104th Avenue offers parking.
Does 14700 East 104th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14700 East 104th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14700 East 104th Avenue have a pool?
No, 14700 East 104th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14700 East 104th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14700 East 104th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14700 East 104th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14700 East 104th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14700 East 104th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14700 East 104th Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College