Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

12927 E 106th Ave

12927 East 106th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12927 East 106th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022
Turnberry

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom home is ready for move in Now! Corner lot features a nice sized fenced back yard, deck and mostly zero scape. This home does have a main floor bedroom and a full bath across the hallway. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, master bathroom, full bathroom and a nice loft area. Upstairs cat walk creates an open elegant atmosphere.

We are Ornelas Property Management LLC. We are a full service Real Estate Company helping Buyers, Sellers, Investors, 1031 Exchanges, and Specialize in Property Management.
To Qualify for any of our properties:
To qualify for any of our properties:
1. Call and schedule a showing of the property
a. Fill out Rental Application - $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18? You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagement.com

Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:
b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, don't fill it out.
c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.
d. Provide copy of driver's license
2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)
a. We work with the following situations:
1. Divorce
2. Foreclosure
3. Short Sale
4. Bankruptcy
3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.
4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st month's rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30 day pro-ration.
5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.
6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.

Ornelas Property Management LLC does not base our decision on Credit Scores. We base it on your current Debt vs. Income ratios. 90% of our Tenants are Bankrupt/Foreclosed/Divorced, any combination of the aforesaid mentioned.

There is a $250.00 pet fee that applies and $25 per pet rent per month per pet. It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property if owner is allowing pets or not.

To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12927 E 106th Ave have any available units?
12927 E 106th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 12927 E 106th Ave have?
Some of 12927 E 106th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12927 E 106th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12927 E 106th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12927 E 106th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12927 E 106th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12927 E 106th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12927 E 106th Ave offers parking.
Does 12927 E 106th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12927 E 106th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12927 E 106th Ave have a pool?
No, 12927 E 106th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12927 E 106th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12927 E 106th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12927 E 106th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12927 E 106th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 12927 E 106th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12927 E 106th Ave has units with air conditioning.
