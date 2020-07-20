All apartments in Commerce City
11065 Lima St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

11065 Lima St

11065 Lima Street · No Longer Available
Location

11065 Lima Street, Commerce City, CO 80640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Newer, large ranch with main floor office, vaulted ceilings, main floor master bedroom with master bath - separate shower and oversized bathtub. Unfinished basement, covered patio, fenced yard, and so much more. All appliances included, including washer and dryer.

Available immediately on a 12 month lease.

CityScape Real Estate, LLC is a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) and an Accredited Member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ Rating.

CityScape Real Estate, LLC manages property all over the Denver Metro Area and outlying communities and suburbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11065 Lima St have any available units?
11065 Lima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 11065 Lima St have?
Some of 11065 Lima St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11065 Lima St currently offering any rent specials?
11065 Lima St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11065 Lima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11065 Lima St is pet friendly.
Does 11065 Lima St offer parking?
Yes, 11065 Lima St offers parking.
Does 11065 Lima St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11065 Lima St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11065 Lima St have a pool?
No, 11065 Lima St does not have a pool.
Does 11065 Lima St have accessible units?
No, 11065 Lima St does not have accessible units.
Does 11065 Lima St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11065 Lima St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11065 Lima St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11065 Lima St has units with air conditioning.
