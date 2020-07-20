11065 Lima St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Newer, large ranch with main floor office, vaulted ceilings, main floor master bedroom with master bath - separate shower and oversized bathtub. Unfinished basement, covered patio, fenced yard, and so much more. All appliances included, including washer and dryer.



Available immediately on a 12 month lease.



CityScape Real Estate, LLC is a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) and an Accredited Member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ Rating.



CityScape Real Estate, LLC manages property all over the Denver Metro Area and outlying communities and suburbs.