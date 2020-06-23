All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10601 Racine street

10601 Racine Street · No Longer Available
Location

10601 Racine Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Turnberry

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
garage
Come home to this beautifully finished Home in the Coveted Turnberry Neighborhood! - This Gorgeous home is adorned with multiple living spaces, gleaming hardwood floors, high-end fixtures, lighting, & window covering's, and huge Vaulted Ceilings!

The kitchen has new Stainless appliances, Gas Cooking, and is equipped with a Huge Island for those nights entertaining or for the Chef in all of us!

This home has a large 2 car garage plus additional tandem for a third vehicle or boat,and over 2,200 square feet of living space.

With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, new luxurious carpet, designer paint, a huge Master Suite, and spacious rooms- you'll never want to leave.

The Main floor office, landing, and the open Floor-plan are all made for convenience and space.

Situated walking distance to Turnberry Elementary and Community Pool & Clubhouse. Very close to the brand new Commerce City Rec center and I-76 for easy access to downtown Open Space, light rail, DIA, shopping & dining!

Close to everything great North Denver living has to offer!!

If this sounds like a place to call home call us today to schedule your showing!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.

To Schedule a Showing- Complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com. Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info! OR Text 303-525-0462.

If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4519016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 Racine street have any available units?
10601 Racine street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10601 Racine street have?
Some of 10601 Racine street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 Racine street currently offering any rent specials?
10601 Racine street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 Racine street pet-friendly?
No, 10601 Racine street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 10601 Racine street offer parking?
Yes, 10601 Racine street does offer parking.
Does 10601 Racine street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10601 Racine street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 Racine street have a pool?
Yes, 10601 Racine street has a pool.
Does 10601 Racine street have accessible units?
No, 10601 Racine street does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 Racine street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10601 Racine street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10601 Racine street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10601 Racine street does not have units with air conditioning.
