10601 Racine street

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse pool garage

Come home to this beautifully finished Home in the Coveted Turnberry Neighborhood! - This Gorgeous home is adorned with multiple living spaces, gleaming hardwood floors, high-end fixtures, lighting, & window covering's, and huge Vaulted Ceilings!



The kitchen has new Stainless appliances, Gas Cooking, and is equipped with a Huge Island for those nights entertaining or for the Chef in all of us!



This home has a large 2 car garage plus additional tandem for a third vehicle or boat,and over 2,200 square feet of living space.



With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, new luxurious carpet, designer paint, a huge Master Suite, and spacious rooms- you'll never want to leave.



The Main floor office, landing, and the open Floor-plan are all made for convenience and space.



Situated walking distance to Turnberry Elementary and Community Pool & Clubhouse. Very close to the brand new Commerce City Rec center and I-76 for easy access to downtown Open Space, light rail, DIA, shopping & dining!



Close to everything great North Denver living has to offer!!



If this sounds like a place to call home call us today to schedule your showing!



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.



No Pets Allowed



