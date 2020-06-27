All apartments in Commerce City
10530 Waco St.
10530 Waco St.

10530 Waco St · No Longer Available
Location

10530 Waco St, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Here is your chance to rent a BRAND NEW HOUSE in Reunion. This beautiful home built by Oakwood Homes will be available July 1. This amazing floorplan has a third floor with a huge flex space that could be used as a 4th bedroom, or an amazing family room, office, rec space, or any combination of the above. So new we still have paper protecting the hardwood floors. Granite countertops, the refrigerator and window coverings are on their way. Enjoy the community pool, community activities, the Rec Center, and the new neighborhood coffee house in walking distance. Call today for your personal walk through.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10530 Waco St. have any available units?
10530 Waco St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10530 Waco St. have?
Some of 10530 Waco St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10530 Waco St. currently offering any rent specials?
10530 Waco St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10530 Waco St. pet-friendly?
No, 10530 Waco St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 10530 Waco St. offer parking?
Yes, 10530 Waco St. offers parking.
Does 10530 Waco St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10530 Waco St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10530 Waco St. have a pool?
Yes, 10530 Waco St. has a pool.
Does 10530 Waco St. have accessible units?
No, 10530 Waco St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10530 Waco St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10530 Waco St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10530 Waco St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10530 Waco St. has units with air conditioning.
