10530 Waco St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Here is your chance to rent a BRAND NEW HOUSE in Reunion. This beautiful home built by Oakwood Homes will be available July 1. This amazing floorplan has a third floor with a huge flex space that could be used as a 4th bedroom, or an amazing family room, office, rec space, or any combination of the above. So new we still have paper protecting the hardwood floors. Granite countertops, the refrigerator and window coverings are on their way. Enjoy the community pool, community activities, the Rec Center, and the new neighborhood coffee house in walking distance. Call today for your personal walk through.