Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

10166 Pitkin Way

10166 Pitkin Way · No Longer Available
Location

10166 Pitkin Way, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Open floor plan, large 5 bedroom home with dual master suites! 1 on main level with 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only). Main floor living and family rooms. Gas log fireplace. Wood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite, walnut cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also features mosaic wall tile. Large upper master bedroom with dual walk-in closets, ceiling fan, private 5 pc bath. Conveniently located laundry room on upper level with washer/dryer hookups. Large bedrooms. Central air conditioning, water softener, ceiling fans. Oversized, side-load, 2 car attached garage with elongated driveway and country porch. Large front & back yards with sprinkler system. Fenced yard with play center and concrete patio. The ReUnion community residents love the parks, 21,000 sq. ft. state of the art rec center, a 52-acre park, eight acres of lakes, athletic fields, trails, picnic areas...and the list goes on! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10166 Pitkin Way have any available units?
10166 Pitkin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10166 Pitkin Way have?
Some of 10166 Pitkin Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10166 Pitkin Way currently offering any rent specials?
10166 Pitkin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10166 Pitkin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10166 Pitkin Way is pet friendly.
Does 10166 Pitkin Way offer parking?
Yes, 10166 Pitkin Way offers parking.
Does 10166 Pitkin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10166 Pitkin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10166 Pitkin Way have a pool?
No, 10166 Pitkin Way does not have a pool.
Does 10166 Pitkin Way have accessible units?
No, 10166 Pitkin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10166 Pitkin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10166 Pitkin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10166 Pitkin Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10166 Pitkin Way has units with air conditioning.

