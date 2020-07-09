10166 Pitkin Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Open floor plan, large 5 bedroom home with dual master suites! 1 on main level with 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only). Main floor living and family rooms. Gas log fireplace. Wood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite, walnut cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also features mosaic wall tile. Large upper master bedroom with dual walk-in closets, ceiling fan, private 5 pc bath. Conveniently located laundry room on upper level with washer/dryer hookups. Large bedrooms. Central air conditioning, water softener, ceiling fans. Oversized, side-load, 2 car attached garage with elongated driveway and country porch. Large front & back yards with sprinkler system. Fenced yard with play center and concrete patio. The ReUnion community residents love the parks, 21,000 sq. ft. state of the art rec center, a 52-acre park, eight acres of lakes, athletic fields, trails, picnic areas...and the list goes on! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com